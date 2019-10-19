WTA Luxembourg Results

Saturday

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Saturday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Anna Blinkova (8), Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Julia Goerges (2), Germany, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.