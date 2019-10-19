WTA Luxembourg Results

Saturday
At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Saturday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinal
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Anna Blinkova (8), Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Julia Goerges (2), Germany, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.
