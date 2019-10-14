WTA Luxembourg Results

Monday

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Monday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Monica Niculescu (2), Romania, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-1, 6-1.

Chloe Paquet (7), France, def. Ysaline Bonaventure (3), Belgium, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Stefanie Voegele (4), Switzerland, walkover.

Antonia Lottner, Germany, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Viktoria Kuzmova (5), Slovakia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

