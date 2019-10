WTA Tianjin Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Tianjin International Tennis Center

Tianjin, China

Purse: $500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TIANJIN, CHINA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tianjin Open at Tianjin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Yulia Putintseva (6), Kazakhstan, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Caroline Garcia (4), France, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Zheng Saisai, China, and Kwan Yau Ng, Hong Kong, China, 6-0, 6-2.

Miyu Kato and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Katerina Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-0, 6-0.

Peng Shuai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, def. Fang Ying Xun and Xinyu Wang, China, walkover.

