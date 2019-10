WTA Tianjin Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Tianjin International Tennis Center Tianjin, China Purse: $500,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TIANJIN, CHINA (AP) — Results Thursday from Tianjin Open at Tianjin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women’s Singles Round Of 16

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai (7), China, 5-0, ret.

Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 4-0, ret.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Wang Qiang (2), China, 6-3, 6-0.

Dayana Yastremska (3), Ukraine, def. Peng Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Zhaoxuan Yang and Wang Yafan, China, 5-7, 6-4, 14-12.

Peng Shuai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, def. Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin, China, def.Darija Jurak, Croatia and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-0,6-4.

