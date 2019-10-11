Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Tianjin Results

October 11, 2019 7:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Friday

At Tianjin International Tennis Center

Tianjin, China

Purse: $500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TIANJIN, CHINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Tianjin Open at Tianjin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Yulia Putintseva (6), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Miyu Kato and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Peng Shuai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Women in Cloud + Government Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched