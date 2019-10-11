WTA Tianjin Results

|Friday
|At Tianjin International Tennis Center
|Tianjin, China
|Purse: $500,000
|Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TIANJIN, CHINA (AP) — Results Friday from Tianjin Open at Tianjin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):Women’s Singles
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Yulia Putintseva (6), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
Heather Watson, Britain, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6).
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska (3), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.
Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.
|Women’s Doubles
|Semifinal
Miyu Kato and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Peng Shuai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.
