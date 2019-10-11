WTA Tianjin Results

Friday At Tianjin International Tennis Center Tianjin, China Purse: $500,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TIANJIN, CHINA (AP) — Results Friday from Tianjin Open at Tianjin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Yulia Putintseva (6), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6).

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska (3), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

Advertisement

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles Semifinal

Miyu Kato and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Peng Shuai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.