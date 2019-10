WTA World Tour Beijing Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,515,225

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Karen Khachanov (4), Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Kiki Bertens (8), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Caroline Wozniacki (16), Denmark, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Kristyna Pliskova and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

