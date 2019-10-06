Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WTA World Tour Beijing Results

October 6, 2019 7:17 am
 
Sunday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $8,285,274

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Final

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Final

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Final

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

