WTA World Tour Beijing Results

Sunday
At National Tennis Center
Beijing
Purse: $8,285,274
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Final
Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Final
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Women’s Doubles
Final
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.