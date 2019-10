WTA World Tour Beijing Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,515,225

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

John Isner, United States, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Caroline Wozniacki (16), Denmark, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu (5), Canada, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Mao Xin Gong and Ze Zhang, China, 6-1, 7-5.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Nicole Melichar (8), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (7), Netherlands, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

