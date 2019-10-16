Listen Live Sports

WTA World Tour Moscow Results

October 16, 2019 6:18 am
 
Wednesday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $840,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Wednesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Belinda Bencic (3), Switzerland, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Sofya Lansere and Alina Charaeva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

