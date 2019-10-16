WTA World Tour Moscow Results

Wednesday
At Olympic Stadium
Moscow
Purse: $840,130
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Wednesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round Of 16
Belinda Bencic (3), Switzerland, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Sofya Lansere and Alina Charaeva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.