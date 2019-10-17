WTA World Tour Moscow Results

Thursday
At Olympic Stadium
Moscow
Purse: $1,032,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Thursday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round Of 16
Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, def. Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
