WTA World Tour Moscow Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $840,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Saturday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Rudolf Molleker (7), Germany, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov (1), Belarus, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-0, 6-3.

Artem Dubrivnyy, Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka (3), Belarus, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Nikola Milojevic (5), Serbia, def. Roberto Marcora, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Filip Horansky (8), Slovakia, def. Evgeny Karlovskiy, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Sebastian Ofner (6), Austria, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Lukas Rosol (4), Czech Republic, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur (2), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Alexey Vatutin, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Kaia Kanepi (1), Estonia, def. Vlada Koval, Russia, 6-0, 6-0.

Tereza Martincova (6), Czech Republic, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 6-2, 6-3.

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Valentyna Ivakhnenko, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens (4), Belgium, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, def. Vitalia Diatchenko (2), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Varvara Gracheva (5), Russia, def. Basak Eraydin, Turkey, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Varvara Flink (8), Russia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Sofya Lansere, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 7-5, 6-0.

Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, def. Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, def. Ana Bogdan (7), Romania, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, def. Elitsa Kostova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-4.

