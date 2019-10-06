WTA World Tour Tokyo Results

Sunday
At Ariake Coliseum
Tokyo
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Final
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Final
Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.