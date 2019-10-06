WTA World Tour Tokyo Results

Sunday

At Ariake Coliseum

Tokyo

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Final

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Final

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

