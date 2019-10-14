Listen Live Sports

Yanks’ bullpen buckles in 11th after Paxton hooked in 3rd

October 14, 2019 1:59 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The Yankees went to the bullpen early and kept a parade of relievers going to the mound — even CC Sabathia.

But New York’s bullpen buckled in the 11th inning when Carlos Correa led off with a home run off J.A. Happ, the Yankees’ ninth pitcher, to give the Houston Astros a 3-2 win Sunday night that tied the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.

On a night when starter James Paxton lasted just 2 1/3 innings and 51 pitches, Yankees manager Aaron Boone treated the third inning like he would the sixth during the regular season.

“Just felt like we were covered as far as today with getting some length and having guys rested. Obviously going into an off day tomorrow we’re just going to be aggressive,” Boone said. “Thought he was struggling with his command. And it ends up … doesn’t end well.”

Chad Green relieved Paxton with one on and one out, then retired all six batters he faced. The Yankees went ahead 2-1 on Aaron Judge’s two-run homer in the fourth off Justin Verlander, but Adam Ottavino came on with one out in the fifth and George Springer homered on his first pitch, a flat slider.

Tommy Kahnle pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings, Zack Britton worked around a one-out walk in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth around a two-out walk, a taxing inning that took 25 pitches.

Sabathia made just the third relief appearance of his career when he entered to start the 10th, falling behind Michael Brantley 3-0 in the count before retiring him on a grounder.

Out of high-leverage relievers, Boone brought in Jonathan Loaisiga, who walked two batters, then was replaced by Happ. The 36-year-old left-hander escaped the jam, striking out rookie Yordan Álvarez and retiring Yuli Gurriel on a flyout, then tried to elevate a fastball to Correa on his first pitch of the 11th.

Houston had five relievers combine for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout ball after starter Justin Verlander left with the score 2-2.

