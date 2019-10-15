Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yedlin, Bradley, Steffen, Long enter US lineup vs Canada

October 15, 2019 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes for a CONCACAF Nations League match at Canada, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right back DeAndre Yedlin, central defender Aaron Long and midfielder Michael Bradley.

Holdovers for Tuesday night’s game included central defender Tim Ream, left back Daniel Lovitz, midfielders Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Cristian Roldan, and forwards Jordan Morris and Josh Sargent.

Yedlin made his first international appearance since March 26 after recovering from groin surgery.

Ream captained the U.S. for the fourth time.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department