Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Young TD sparks UT Martin to 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky

October 5, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Lamarcus Young’s early 41-yard touchdown run sparked UT Martin to a 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Skyhawks (3-2, 2-0) trailed 7-0 late in the first quarter when Young broke downfield to even the score. Ryan Courtright’s 22-yard field goal gave UT Martin a 10-7 edge, and a 9-yard touchdown run by Jaimiee Bowe stretched it to 17-7 with 1:27 left in the first half. Eastern Kentucky scored again just before halftime to close to 17-14.

UT Martin fell behind 21-17 midway through the third quarter, but quarterback John Bachus III answered with a short touchdown run to put the Skyhawks back on top for good. TJ Jefferson’s 44-yard fumble recovery for a score made it 31-21 with 2:48 left in the third.

Bachus had 167 yards passing for the Skyhawks. Peyton Logan ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Parker McKinney threw for 313 yards and two scores for the Colonels (3-3, 1-1).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore