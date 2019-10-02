Zenit beats Benfica 3-1 to join Lyon at top of group

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg beat Benfica 3-1 to join Lyon at the top of Group G in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts opened a two-goal first-half lead through Artem Dzyuba and an own-goal by Benfica defender Rúben Dias, and Sardar Azmoun added the third goal in the second half.

Raúl de Tomás scored for the visitors shortly before the end.

Zenit has the same four points as Lyon, which won 2-0 at Leipzig in the other group match Wednesday. Leipzig stayed on three points and Benfica has zero.

Advertisement

Zenit drew 1-1 at Lyon in their opening group match, while Benfica lost 2-1 to Leipzig at home.

It was the fourth straight win at home for Zenit in Champions League matches.

Zenit visits Leipzig on Oct. 23 and Benfica hosts Lyon.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.