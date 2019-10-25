Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ziggy Ansah likely to play for banged up Seahawks

October 25, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury, while starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Getting Ansah back to face Atlanta would be a boost for Seattle’s pass rush, which has just one sack in the past three games. Ansah missed last week with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Cleveland.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that McDougald has responded better than expected after missing last week’s game with back spasms and has a chance to play. McDougald’s uncertain situation was part of the reason Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for safety Quandre Diggs this week.

Carroll sounded pessimistic Diggs would make his debut with Seattle this week. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury and is still learning the Seahawks’ system.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

