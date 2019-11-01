Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
1st D-I scholarship player with autism debuts with Kent St.

November 6, 2019 10:06 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Roberts scored a career-high 18 points and teammate Kalin Bennett, the first player with autism to receive a Division I basketball scholarship, made his debut as Kent State defeated Division III opponent Hiram 97-58 on Wednesday night.

Bennett, a 6-foot-11, 300-pound freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, entered with game in the final six minutes and scored his first collegiate basket with 2½ minutes left on a left-handed hook in the paint. He finished 1 of 3 from the floor with two rebounds and a block.

After the game, teammates led Bennett over to the victory bell, which he rang.

Antonio Williams and Troy Simons added 17 points each for the Golden Flashes and Danny Pippen had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kent State made 13 of 35 3-pointers, including 7 of 16 in the second half.

Dean Sherman III led the Terriers with 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

