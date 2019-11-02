Listen Live Sports

2 horses euthanized after being injured in races at Del Mar

November 11, 2019 1:41 pm
 
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Two horses have been euthanized after suffering injuries during races at Del Mar, ending the track’s stretch of safe competition.

Both Ghost Street and Prayer Warrior suffered front leg injuries about 90 minutes apart Sunday at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Ghost Street, a 3-year-old gelding, was injured in the third race on turf. Prayer Warrior, a 3-year-old colt, was hurt in the sixth.

The deaths were the first in races at Del Mar since the 2018 fall meet, when there was one fatality. Del Mar was the safest major track in the U.S. last year, according to the Jockey Club Equine Injury Database.

Last July, two horses died at Del Mar when they collided in training.

