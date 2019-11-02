Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2 killed, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park

November 29, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized but his current condition is unknown.

Brown said the three were related.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Advertisement

No further information was available.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations