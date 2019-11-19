Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 College Football Playoff Rankings

November 19, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Record
1. LSU 10-0
2. Ohio St. 10-0
3. Clemson 11-0
4. Georgia 9-1
5. Alabama 9-1
6. Oregon 9-1
7. Utah 9-1
8. Penn St. 9-1
9. Oklahoma 9-1
10. Minnesota 9-1
11. Florida 9-2
12. Wisconsin 8-2
13. Michigan 8-2
14. Baylor 9-1
15. Auburn 7-3
16. Notre Dame 8-2
17. Iowa 7-3
18. Memphis 9-1
19. Cincinnati 9-1
20. Boise St. 9-1
21. Oklahoma St. 7-3
22. Iowa St. 6-4
23. Southern Cal 7-4
24. Appalachian St. 9-1
25. SMU 9-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address