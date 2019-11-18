Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

November 18, 2019 3:34 pm
 
Inductees to be announced Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bobby Abreu

Josh Beckett

Heath Bell

Barry Bonds

Eric Chávez

Roger Clemens

Adam Dunn

Chone Figgins

Rafael Furcal

Jason Giambi

Todd Helton

Raúl Ibañez

Derek Jeter

Andruw Jones

Jeff Kent

Paul Konerko

Cliff Lee

Carlos Peña

Brad Penny

Andy Pettitte

J.J. Putz

Manny Ramírez

Brian Roberts

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Alfonso Soriano

Sammy Sosa

José Valverde

Omar Vizquel

Billy Wagner

Larry Walker

