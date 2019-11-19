2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EST
|ASIA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syria
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|4
|15
|China
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|2
|7
|Philippines
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Maldives
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|10
|6
|Guam
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|19
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Dededo, Guam
Guam 0, Maldives 1
Philippines 2, Syria 5
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Dededo, Guam
Guam 1, Philippines 4
Maldives 0, China 5
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Guangzhou, China
China 7, Guam 0
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 2, Maldives 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Bacolod, Philippines
Philippines 0, China 0
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 4, Guam 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Male, Maldives
Maldives 1, Philippines 2
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 2, China 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Male, Maldives
Maldives 3, Guam 1
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 1, Philippines 0
China vs. Maldives
Philippines vs. Guam
Guam vs. China
Maldives vs. Syria
China vs. Philippines
Syria vs. Guam
China vs. Syria
Philippines vs. Maldives
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|1
|12
|Kuwait
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|3
|10
|Jordan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|10
|Nepal
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|16
|3
|Taiwan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|25
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait 7, Nepal 0
Taiwan 1, Jordan 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait 0, Australia 3
Taiwan 0, Nepal 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Canberra, Australia
Australia 5, Nepal 0
Jordan 0, Kuwait 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Taiwan 1, Australia 7
Jordan 3, Nepal 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Amman, Jordan
Jordan 0, Australia 1
Kuwait 9, Taiwan 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Thimphu, Nepal
Nepal 0, Kuwait 1
Jordan 5, Taiwan 0
Australia vs. Kuwait
Nepal vs. Taiwan
Kuwait vs. Jordan
Nepal vs. Australia
Australia vs. Taiwan
Jordan vs. Nepal
Australia vs. Jordan
Taiwan vs. Kuwait
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Iraq
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|2
|11
|Bahrain
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|9
|Iran
|4
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3
|6
|Hong Kong
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Cambodia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|22
|1
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Cambodia 1, Hong Kong 1
Bahrain 1, Iraq 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Cambodia 0, Bahrain 1
Hong Kong 0, Iran 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran 14, Cambodia 0
Iraq 2, Hong Kong 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Cambodia 0, Iraq 4
Bahrain 1, Iran 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Hong Kong
Hong Kong 0, Bahrain 0
Iraq 2, Iran 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Hong Kong
Hong Kong 2, Cambodia 0
Iraq 0, Bahrain 0
Bahrain vs. Cambodia
Iran vs. Hong Kong
Cambodia vs. Iran
Hong King vs. Iraq
Iran vs. Bahrain
Iraq vs. Cambodia
Bahrain vs. Hong Kong
Iran vs. Iraq
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Uzbekistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|9
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|8
|Singapore
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|10
|7
|Yemen
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|11
|5
|Palestine
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Singapore
Singapore 2, Yemen 2
Palestine 2, Uzbekistan 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Singapore
Singapore 2, Palestine 1
Yemen 2, Saudi Arabia 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia 3, Singapore 0
Uzbekistan 5, Yemen 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Singapore
Singapore 1, Uzbekistan 3
Palestine 0, Saudi Arabia 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 2, Saudi Arabia 3
Yemen 1, Palestine 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 2, Palestine 0
Yemen 1, Singapore 2
Palestine vs. Singapore
Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen
Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia
Yemen vs. Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine
Uzbekistan vs. Singapore
Palestine vs. Yemen
Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Qatar
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|13
|Oman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|4
|12
|Afghanistan
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|11
|4
|India
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|1
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Guwahati, India
India 1, Oman 2
Qatar 6, Afghanistan 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Doha, Qatar
Qatar 0, India 0
Afghanistan 1, Bangladesh 0
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Dhaka, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 0, Qatar 2
Oman 3, Afghanistan 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Kolkata, India
India 1, Bangladesh 1
Qatar 2, Oman 1
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Afghanistan 1, India 1
Oman 4, Bangladesh 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Afghanistan 0, Qatar 1
Oman 1, India 0
Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan
India vs. Qatar
Afghanistan vs. Oman
Qatar vs. Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs. India
Oman vs. Qatar
Bangladesh vs. Oman
India vs. Afghanistan
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|0
|12
|Kyrgyzstan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|5
|7
|Tajikistan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Myanmar
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|13
|6
|Mongolia
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|10
|3
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Mongolia 1, Myanmar 0
Tajikistan 1, Kyrgyzstan 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Mongolia 0, Tajikistan 1
Myanmar 0, Japan 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Urawa, Japan
Japan 6, Mongolia 0
Kyrgyzstan 7, Myanmar 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Mongolia 1, Kyrgyzstan 2
Tajikistan 0, Japan 3
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Mandalay, Myanmar
Myanmar 4, Tajikistan 3
Kyrgyzstan 0, Japan 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Mandalay, Myanmar
Myanmar 1, Mongolia 0
Kyrgyzstan 1, Tajikistan 1
Japan vs. Myanmar
Tajikistan vs. Mongolia
Mongolia vs. Japan
Myanmar vs. Kyrgyzstan
Japan vs. Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan vs. Mongolia
Japan vs. Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan vs. Myanmar
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vietnam
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|11
|Malaysia
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Thailand
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Utd Arab Emir.
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|6
|Indonesia
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|16
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Rangsit, Thailand
Thailand 0, Vietnam 0
Indonesia 2, Malaysia 3
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia 0, Thailand 3
|At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia 1, United Arab Emirates 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates 5, Indonesia 0
Vietnam 1, Malaysia 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Gianyar, Indonesia
Indonesia 1, Vietnam 3
Thailand 2, United Arab Emirates 1
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia 2, Thailand 1
Vietnam 1, United Arab Emirates 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia 2, Indonesia 0
Vietnam 0, Thailand 0
Thailand vs. Indonesia
United Arab Emirates vs. Malaysia
Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates
Malaysia vs. Vietnam
United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand
Vietnam vs. Indonesia
Thailand vs. Malaysia
United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Turkmenistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|5
|9
|Lebanon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|North Korea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|South Korea
|4
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0
|7
|Sri Lanka
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Pyongyang, North Korea
North Korea 2, Lebanon 0
Sri Lanka 0, Turkmenistan 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 0, North Korea 1
|At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 0, South Korea 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon 2, Turkmenistan 1
South Korea 8, Sri Lanka 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Pyongyang, North Korea
North Korea 0, South Korea 0
Sri Lanka 0, Lebanon 3
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 3, North Korea 1
Lebanon 0, South Korea 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 2, Sri Lanka 0
Lebanon 0, North Korea 0
North Korea vs. Sri Lanka
South Korea vs. Turkmenistan
Sri Lanka vs. South Korea
Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon
Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka
South Korea vs. North Korea
North Korea vs. Turkmenistan
South Korea vs. Lebanon
|AFRICA
|FIRST ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winners advance
|First Leg
|Wednesday, Sept. 4
|At Bujumbura, Burundi
Burundia 1, Tanzania 1
Djibouti 2, Eswatini 1
Eritrea 1, Namibia 2
Ethiopia 0, Lesotho 0
Liberia 3, Sierra Leone 1
|At Belle Vue Maurel, Mauritius
Mauritius 0, Mozambique 1
Sao Tome and Principe 0, Guinea-Bissau 1
South Sudan 1, Equatorial Guinea 1
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Victoria, Seychelles
Seychelles 0, Rwanda 3
Chad 1, Sudan 3
Somalia 1, Zimbabwe 0
|Friday, Sept. 6
|At Moroni, Comoros
Comoros 1, Togo 1
Gambia 0, Angola 1
|Saturday, Sept. 7
|At Francistown, Botswana
Botswana 0, Malawi 0
|Second Leg
|Sunday, Sept. 8
|At Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania
Tanzania 1, Burundi 1; 1-1 aggregate, 1-1 away goals, Tanzania advances 3-0 on penalty kicks
Lesotho 1, Ethiopia 1, ET; 1-1 aggregate, Ethiopia advances on 1-0 away goals
|At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea 1, South Sudan 0, Equatorial Guinea advances on 2-1 aggregate
|At Freetown, Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone 1, Liberia 0, Liberia advances on 3-2 aggregate
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Blantyre, Malawi
Malawi 1, Botswana 0, Malawi advances on 1-0 aggregate
Eswatini 0, Djibouti 0, Djibouti advances on 2-1 aggregate
Zimbabwe 3, Somalia 1, Zimbabwe advances on 3-2 aggregate
Mozambique 2, Mauritius 0, Mozambique advances on 3-0 aggregate
Angola 2, Gambia 1, Angola advances on 3-1 aggregate
Togo 2, Comoros 0, Togo advances on 3-1 aggregate
Rwanda 7, Seychelles 0, Rwanda advances on 10-0 aggregate
Guinea-Bissau 2, Sao Tome and Principe 1, Guinea-Bissau advances on 3-1 aggregate
Sudan 0, Chad 0, Sudan advances on 3-1 aggregate
Namibia 2, Eritrea 0, Namibia advances on 4-1 aggregate
