49ers-Ravens Preview Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (10-1) at BALTIMORE (9-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — 49ers 6-4-1, Ravens 6-4-1

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 4-2

LAST MEETING — 49ers beat Ravens 25-20, Oct. 18, 2015

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Packers 37-8; Ravens beat Rams 45-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 3, Ravens No. 1

49ers OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (2), PASS (14).

49ers DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (19), PASS (1)

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (19).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (16T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — San Francisco can clinch first playoff berth since 2013 with win and loss by Rams. … San Francisco allowed 2.83 yards per play last week vs. Packers, fewest in game since 2.55 vs Chicago on Nov. 19, 2012. … 49ers have at least three sacks in franchise-record eight straight games. Last team with streak this long was Seattle with nine in 2005. … San Francisco’s 44 sacks tied for second most for franchise through 11 games. Only season with more was 1976 with 49. … 49ers scored TD on first offensive play twice this season. No other team has done it once. … San Francisco opponents converting 27.5% of third downs, second worst in league. … San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo had career-best 145.8 passer rating last week, going 14 for 20 for 253 yards, two TDs, no INTs. … Niners allowing 136.9 net yards passing per game, fewest in NFL since Miami gave up 114.1 in 1982. … Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman held same job with 49ers when teams met in Super Bowl 47. … Ravens averaging NFL-best 35.1 points per game. San Francisco is second at 30.2. … Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson tied for NFL lead with 24 TD passes, leads QBs with six TD runs, leads NFL with 7.1 yards per carry average and ranks ninth with 876 yards rushing. … Ravens have won seven straight, last five by at least 14 points. … Baltimore has yielded only nine TDs during win streak and defense has scored five TDs during that span. … Ravens 11-0 when Jackson rushes for at least 70 yards, dating back to last year. … Baltimore has scored touchdowns in 16 of last 19 trips into red zone. … Ravens lead NFL with 17 runs of at least 20 yards, nine by Jackson. … Baltimore’s 47 touchdowns tied for franchise single-season high. … Ravens plus-184 point differential best in NFL. … Baltimore has won 21 of past 26 at home against NFC. … Ravens 69-24 at home under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Ravens K Justin Tucker’s 90.5% success rate on FGs best in NFL history. … Fantasy tip: Jackson is obvious choice, but those around him have been successful. RB Mark Ingram had 111 yards rushing with TD catch vs. Rams, and Marquise Brown and Willie Brown had two TD receptions apiece.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.