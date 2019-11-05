Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

5 Lobos reach double figures in win over E New Mexico

November 6, 2019 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Led by 16 points from Makuach Maluach, five New Mexico players reached double figures and the Lobos put on a 92-71 show against DII foe Eastern New Mexico in a season opener Wednesday.

Carlton Bragg and Zane Martin each added 13 points and six rebounds for New Mexico. Corey Manigault also had 13 points along with three blocks.

Darius Sawyer scored 11 for the Greyhounds and Ibn Zaid had 10.

The game was relatively close through the first 10 minutes as New Mexico led just 20-16 and had only extended that to 45-34 by halftime.

Advertisement

But the Lobos opened the second half with a 16-4 run that gave them control of the game.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Although New Mexico put up plenty of points and had 22 assists, including 11 from JaQuan Lyle, the Lobos also had 21 turnovers, with Martin getting six with no assists.

Eastern was even worse on the turnover end with 22 against just 12 assists.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico opened with a tune up that allowed Lobos coach Paul Weir to get a good look at highly touted transfers Lyle (Ohio State), Caldwell (Texas A&M) and Martin (Towson). For Lyle, it was his first game since March 2017. He sat out the 2017-18 season as a transfer, then missed last season with a ruptured right Achilles suffered shortly before the season.

UP NEXT

New Mexico remains at home to face Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Eastern New Mexico goes to Durango on Saturday to face New Mexico Highlands in the Lone Star-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Challenge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit