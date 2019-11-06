Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers’ Ben Simmons injured in first half against Jazz

November 6, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons did not return for the second half Wednesday night at Utah because of right shoulder soreness.

Simmons sustained a stinger in his shoulder in the first quarter after bumping Jazz guard Royce O’Neale in the chest while posting up. Simmons played only two minutes in the second quarter before leaving. He with two points and two assists in 10 minutes.

Utah led Philadelphia 58-56 at halftime.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit