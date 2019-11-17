Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
76ers-Cavaliers, Box

November 17, 2019
 
PHILADELPHIA (114)

Harris 12-14 2-2 27, Horford 4-6 2-3 11, Embiid 6-13 2-2 14, Simmons 5-8 0-0 10, Richardson 2-12 2-2 8, Ennis III 5-7 1-2 14, Thybulle 3-5 1-2 8, Scott 2-5 0-0 4, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 2-4 1-2 5, Neto 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 46-84 13-17 114.

CLEVELAND (95)

Osman 2-7 0-0 5, Love 3-8 4-5 12, Thompson 5-11 2-2 12, Garland 4-13 2-2 11, Sexton 7-17 3-4 17, McKinnie 2-3 2-2 7, Cook 1-1 2-2 4, Zizic 3-6 0-0 6, Clarkson 4-9 6-7 15, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, Knight 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 34-90 21-24 95.

Philadelphia 33 35 27 19—114
Cleveland 22 22 25 26— 95

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-23 (Ennis III 3-4, Richardson 2-5, Thybulle 1-1, Harris 1-2, Horford 1-3, Korkmaz 1-3, Burke 0-1, Scott 0-2, Embiid 0-2), Cleveland 6-25 (Love 2-5, McKinnie 1-1, Clarkson 1-3, Garland 1-3, Osman 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Sexton 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Knight 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Horford 6), Cleveland 42 (Thompson 9). Assists_Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 11), Cleveland 14 (Thompson, Clarkson 3). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 22, Cleveland 21. A_19,432 (20,562).

