76ers-Jazz, Box

November 6, 2019 11:37 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (104)

Harris 4-11 8-10 16, Horford 3-14 0-0 7, Embiid 5-16 16-18 27, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 8-13 6-6 24, Ennis III 2-2 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Neto 5-11 0-0 11, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 33-80 30-34 104.

UTAH (106)

Bogdanovic 9-18 0-1 20, O’Neale 1-2 2-2 5, Gobert 4-8 6-8 14, Conley 6-15 2-3 15, Mitchell 10-23 3-6 24, Ingles 6-11 2-2 16, Niang 0-1 1-2 1, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Bradley 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 41-89 16-24 106.

Philadelphia 29 27 17 31—104
Utah 26 32 26 22—106

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-25 (Korkmaz 2-4, Richardson 2-6, Scott 1-2, Neto 1-2, Horford 1-4, Embiid 1-5, Thybulle 0-1, Harris 0-1), Utah 8-22 (Ingles 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-5, O’Neale 1-1, Conley 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Green 1-4). Fouled Out_Gobert. Rebounds_Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 16), Utah 50 (Gobert 16). Assists_Philadelphia 20 (Richardson, Neto 4), Utah 21 (Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Utah 21. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

