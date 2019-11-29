Listen Live Sports

76ers-Knicks, Box

November 29, 2019 10:22 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (101)

Harris 9-16 0-0 19, Korkmaz 3-8 2-2 9, Embiid 7-19 13-15 27, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 5-11 5-10 15, Ennis III 4-5 9-9 20, Pelle 0-0 3-4 3, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Burke 2-4 0-0 5, Neto 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 31-72 32-40 101.

NEW YORK (95)

Morris Sr. 6-12 5-6 20, Randle 6-13 9-13 22, Gibson 2-5 0-0 4, Ntilikina 6-14 0-0 13, Barrett 8-13 1-1 18, Portis 1-4 0-2 2, Robinson 1-5 1-6 3, Smith Jr. 1-1 1-3 3, Ellington 0-3 0-0 0, Dotson 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 34-78 19-33 95.

Philadelphia 18 21 31 31—101
New York 31 20 17 27— 95

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 7-26 (Ennis III 3-4, Harris 1-2, Burke 1-3, Neto 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Thybulle 0-2, Scott 0-4, Embiid 0-4), New York 8-20 (Morris Sr. 3-4, Dotson 2-4, Ntilikina 1-2, Barrett 1-2, Randle 1-3, Portis 0-2, Ellington 0-3). Fouled Out_Morris Sr., Robinson. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 17), New York 37 (Randle 10). Assists_Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 8), New York 14 (Randle, Ntilikina 4). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, New York 33. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Simmons. A_18,109 (19,812).

