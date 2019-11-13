Listen Live Sports

76ers-Magic, Box

November 13, 2019 9:36 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (97)

Korkmaz 4-11 0-0 9, Harris 4-13 0-0 8, Horford 5-18 2-4 14, Simmons 9-12 0-0 18, Richardson 7-14 3-5 19, Ennis III 4-6 1-1 10, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, O’Quinn 2-5 0-0 5, Neto 2-3 2-2 6, Milton 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 40-91 9-13 97.

ORLANDO (112)

Isaac 5-9 2-2 12, Gordon 4-12 7-9 18, Vucevic 11-18 1-2 25, Fultz 2-6 4-6 8, Fournier 5-10 2-3 13, Aminu 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Augustin 4-13 3-3 12, Carter-Williams 3-5 5-7 11, Ross 4-11 2-2 13. Totals 38-86 26-34 112.

Philadelphia 30 23 29 15— 97
Orlando 31 22 27 32—112

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-30 (Richardson 2-4, Horford 2-8, Scott 1-2, Ennis III 1-2, O’Quinn 1-2, Korkmaz 1-6, Harris 0-3, Milton 0-3), Orlando 10-32 (Gordon 3-5, Ross 3-8, Vucevic 2-4, Augustin 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Harris 10), Orlando 48 (Gordon 13). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Harris 6), Orlando 27 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 27, Orlando 22. Technicals_Simmons, Richardson. A_15,113 (18,846).

