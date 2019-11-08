76ers-Nuggets, Box

PHILADELPHIA (97)

T.Harris 6-14 1-2 13, Horford 3-12 0-2 8, Embiid 6-17 5-7 19, Neto 5-6 0-0 13, Richardson 3-10 0-0 7, Ennis III 3-3 0-2 6, Scott 1-5 1-1 3, O’Quinn 5-6 0-1 11, Burke 2-7 0-0 5, Korkmaz 4-6 1-2 12. Totals 38-86 8-17 97.

DENVER (100)

Barton 8-12 2-3 20, Millsap 4-11 4-4 15, Jokic 10-22 4-5 26, Murray 10-18 1-1 22, G.Harris 2-9 0-0 5, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-4 2-2 4, Plumlee 1-3 0-2 2, Porter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 13-17 100.

Philadelphia 24 33 27 13— 97 Denver 18 24 23 35—100

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 13-26 (Korkmaz 3-3, Neto 3-3, Embiid 2-4, Horford 2-7, O’Quinn 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Burke 1-2, Scott 0-2, T.Harris 0-2), Denver 9-22 (Millsap 3-4, Barton 2-4, Jokic 2-9, G.Harris 1-1, Murray 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_Embiid. Rebounds_Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 15), Denver 41 (Jokic 10). Assists_Philadelphia 28 (Neto 6), Denver 28 (Murray 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, Denver 16. Technicals_Burke, Jokic.

