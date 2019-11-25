76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (96)

Harris 7-17 1-1 18, Horford 5-7 0-0 11, Embiid 0-11 0-3 0, Simmons 4-8 2-2 10, Richardson 9-19 2-5 25, Thybulle 1-3 1-1 3, Ennis III 2-5 0-0 5, Scott 3-5 3-4 12, Neto 1-3 0-0 3, Korkmaz 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 36-88 9-16 96.

TORONTO (101)

Anunoby 5-10 0-2 12, Siakam 9-19 5-6 25, Gasol 1-8 0-2 3, VanVleet 9-15 3-4 24, Powell 3-11 2-2 10, Hollis-Jefferson 6-11 4-6 16, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 5-8 0-0 11. Totals 38-84 14-22 101.

Philadelphia 34 15 31 16— 96 Toronto 28 23 30 20—101

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-40 (Richardson 5-9, Scott 3-5, Harris 3-7, Horford 1-1, Neto 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, Korkmaz 1-6, Simmons 0-1, Thybulle 0-2, Embiid 0-4), Toronto 11-34 (VanVleet 3-6, Anunoby 2-5, Powell 2-5, Siakam 2-6, Davis 1-4, Gasol 1-6, Boucher 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 51 (Embiid 13), Toronto 40 (Hollis-Jefferson 10). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 14), Toronto 27 (Gasol 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Toronto 18. A_19,800 (19,800).

