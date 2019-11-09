Listen Live Sports

76ers’ Simmons to miss Hornets game with shoulder injury

November 9, 2019 5:45 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

Simmons was hurt Wednesday when he bumped into Royce O’Neale’s chest while posting up in the first quarter of a 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz. He didn’t play Friday in a 100-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

76ers officials said Simmons would be re-evaluated Monday.

Simmons has played seven games this season and is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

