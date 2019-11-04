Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
76ers-Suns, Box

November 4, 2019 11:39 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (109)

Korkmaz 6-13 4-5 20, Harris 10-20 3-5 24, Horford 13-20 1-2 32, Simmons 2-8 2-2 6, Richardson 3-11 1-2 8, Ennis III 1-4 1-2 3, Thybulle 1-3 0-2 2, Scott 3-5 0-0 7, O’Quinn 2-3 0-0 5, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-89 12-20 109.

PHOENIX (114)

Oubre Jr. 5-9 3-6 14, Saric 2-6 0-0 5, Baynes 6-9 0-0 15, Rubio 6-14 6-6 21, Booker 15-19 7-7 40, Bridges 2-3 2-2 6, C.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-5 3-6 3, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 41-77 21-27 114.

Philadelphia 31 30 21 27—109
Phoenix 29 26 26 33—114

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 13-29 (Horford 5-8, Korkmaz 4-7, O’Quinn 1-1, Scott 1-2, Richardson 1-4, Harris 1-6, Thybulle 0-1), Phoenix 11-28 (Booker 3-4, Baynes 3-5, Rubio 3-5, Oubre Jr. 1-2, Saric 1-3, C.Johnson 0-1, Carter 0-2, Kaminsky 0-3, T.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Philadelphia 38 (Harris 10), Phoenix 40 (Baynes, Rubio 7). Assists_Philadelphia 21 (Simmons 6), Phoenix 24 (Rubio 10). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 29, Phoenix 24. A_14,285 (18,422).

