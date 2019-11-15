76ers-Thunder, Box

PHILADELPHIA (119)

Harris 8-16 2-2 21, Horford 5-12 1-2 12, Embiid 12-24 3-6 31, Simmons 6-8 4-6 16, Richardson 10-15 5-6 28, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Ennis III 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Neto 1-2 0-0 3, Korkmaz 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 45-90 15-22 119.

OKLAHOMA CITY (127)

Ferguson 7-9 0-0 19, Gallinari 7-11 11-11 28, Adams 3-6 1-2 7, Paul 7-13 12-12 27, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-19 5-6 24, Nader 1-3 1-2 3, Bazley 2-2 1-2 5, Muscala 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 2-3 2-2 6, Schroder 3-9 2-4 8. Totals 41-76 35-41 127.

Philadelphia 29 20 34 24 12—119 Oklahoma City 24 30 26 27 20—127

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-32 (Embiid 4-8, Harris 3-4, Richardson 3-6, Neto 1-2, Scott 1-2, Horford 1-4, Korkmaz 1-4, Thybulle 0-1, Ennis III 0-1), Oklahoma City 10-24 (Ferguson 5-7, Gallinari 3-5, Paul 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Nader 0-1, Schroder 0-5). Fouled Out_Noel, Harris, Simmons. Rebounds_Philadelphia 43 (Embiid 12), Oklahoma City 36 (Paul 8). Assists_Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 8), Oklahoma City 22 (Paul 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 32, Oklahoma City 23. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second) 3. A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.