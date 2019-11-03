76ers-Trail Blazers, Box

PHILADELPHIA (129)

Thybulle 1-5 0-0 3, Harris 10-15 2-2 23, Horford 12-24 0-0 25, Simmons 7-16 4-5 18, Richardson 7-15 2-2 17, Ennis III 2-2 2-2 7, Scott 5-9 0-0 12, O’Quinn 4-9 0-1 9, Neto 2-3 0-0 4, Korkmaz 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 54-107 10-12 129.

PORTLAND (128)

Hood 9-11 3-4 25, Hezonja 4-10 1-2 11, Tolliver 2-6 3-4 8, Lillard 11-16 3-3 33, McCollum 6-15 4-4 16, Labissiere 7-9 1-2 15, Simons 4-6 2-2 13, Trent Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 2-5 2-4 7. Totals 45-78 19-25 128.

Philadelphia 27 30 35 37—129 Portland 32 36 34 26—128

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-33 (Korkmaz 3-6, Scott 2-6, Ennis III 1-1, Harris 1-2, Horford 1-4, O’Quinn 1-4, Thybulle 1-4, Richardson 1-6), Portland 19-34 (Lillard 8-11, Hood 4-6, Simons 3-5, Hezonja 2-4, Bazemore 1-1, Tolliver 1-3, McCollum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Simmons 11), Portland 36 (Hezonja 12). Assists_Philadelphia 36 (Simmons 8), Portland 21 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Portland 21.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.