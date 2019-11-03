Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Trail Blazers, Box

November 3, 2019 12:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (129)

Thybulle 1-5 0-0 3, Harris 10-15 2-2 23, Horford 12-24 0-0 25, Simmons 7-16 4-5 18, Richardson 7-15 2-2 17, Ennis III 2-2 2-2 7, Scott 5-9 0-0 12, O’Quinn 4-9 0-1 9, Neto 2-3 0-0 4, Korkmaz 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 54-107 10-12 129.

PORTLAND (128)

Hood 9-11 3-4 25, Hezonja 4-10 1-2 11, Tolliver 2-6 3-4 8, Lillard 11-16 3-3 33, McCollum 6-15 4-4 16, Labissiere 7-9 1-2 15, Simons 4-6 2-2 13, Trent Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 2-5 2-4 7. Totals 45-78 19-25 128.

Philadelphia 27 30 35 37—129
Portland 32 36 34 26—128

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-33 (Korkmaz 3-6, Scott 2-6, Ennis III 1-1, Harris 1-2, Horford 1-4, O’Quinn 1-4, Thybulle 1-4, Richardson 1-6), Portland 19-34 (Lillard 8-11, Hood 4-6, Simons 3-5, Hezonja 2-4, Bazemore 1-1, Tolliver 1-3, McCollum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Simmons 11), Portland 36 (Hezonja 12). Assists_Philadelphia 36 (Simmons 8), Portland 21 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Portland 21.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb