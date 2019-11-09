Listen Live Sports

Acquaah leads California Baptist past Cal Lutheran 112-56

November 9, 2019 12:37 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Milan Acquaah sank four 3-pointers and scored 27 points and California Baptist steamrolled Division III member Cal Lutheran 112-56 on Friday night.

Acquaah was 9 of 10 at the foul line, handing out seven assists and picking up four steals for the Lancers (2-0). Ferron Flavors Jr. pitched in with 17 points and four assists. Omar Lo came off the bench to score 15 with nine rebounds. De’Jon Davis had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards, while Brandon Boyd finished with 12 points and four assists.

Reserve Fernando Gomez topped the Kingsmen with 15 points. Palmer Chaplin scored 11, but he made just 3 of 14 shots.

California Baptist travels to play Texas on Tuesday.

