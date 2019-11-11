Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

November 11, 2019 2:45 pm
 
Records Through Nov. 9
Record Pts Pvs
1. Valdosta State (28) 9-0 772 1
2. Ferris State (1) 10-0 742 2
3. Tarleton State (2) 10-0 710 3
4. Minnesota State 10-0 685 4
5. Ouachita Baptist 10-0 626 5
6. Lenoir-Rhyne 10-0 614 7
7. Colorado School of Mines 10-0 590 8
8. Slippery Rock 10-0 552 9
9. Central Missouri 10-0 522 10
10. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-1 434 11
11. Bowie State 10-0 426 13
12. Northwest Missouri St. 9-1 419 12
13. Kutztown 10-0 418 15
14. Harding 9-1 371 16
15. Notre Dame (OH) 9-1 318 6
16. Indianapolis 8-1 315 17
17. Wingate 9-1 289 18
18. Indiana (Pa.) 9-1 272 19
19. Grand Valley State 8-2 219 14
20. Henderson State 9-1 216 22
21. Tiffin 8-1 147 25
22. West Florida 7-2 130 20
23. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-2 119 24
24. West Chester 8-2 43 NR
25. Truman State 8-2 33 23

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 25; Angelo State, 24; Shepherd, 17; Virginia State, 4; Wayne State, 4; Fayetteville State, 3; Fort Hays State, 3; West Texas A&M, 3; Dixie State, 2; Missouri Western State, 2; Sioux Falls, 2; Virginia Union, 2; Augustana (S.D.), 1; Eastern New Mexico, 1.

