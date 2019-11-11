AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Records Through Nov. 9 Record Pts Pvs 1. Valdosta State (28) 9-0 772 1 2. Ferris State (1) 10-0 742 2 3. Tarleton State (2) 10-0 710 3 4. Minnesota State 10-0 685 4 5. Ouachita Baptist 10-0 626 5 6. Lenoir-Rhyne 10-0 614 7 7. Colorado School of Mines 10-0 590 8 8. Slippery Rock 10-0 552 9 9. Central Missouri 10-0 522 10 10. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-1 434 11 11. Bowie State 10-0 426 13 12. Northwest Missouri St. 9-1 419 12 13. Kutztown 10-0 418 15 14. Harding 9-1 371 16 15. Notre Dame (OH) 9-1 318 6 16. Indianapolis 8-1 315 17 17. Wingate 9-1 289 18 18. Indiana (Pa.) 9-1 272 19 19. Grand Valley State 8-2 219 14 20. Henderson State 9-1 216 22 21. Tiffin 8-1 147 25 22. West Florida 7-2 130 20 23. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-2 119 24 24. West Chester 8-2 43 NR 25. Truman State 8-2 33 23

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 25; Angelo State, 24; Shepherd, 17; Virginia State, 4; Wayne State, 4; Fayetteville State, 3; Fort Hays State, 3; West Texas A&M, 3; Dixie State, 2; Missouri Western State, 2; Sioux Falls, 2; Virginia Union, 2; Augustana (S.D.), 1; Eastern New Mexico, 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.