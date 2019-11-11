AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Records through Nov. 9 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (37) 9-0 1282 1 2. Mount Union (15) 9-0 1262 2 3. Wisconsin-Whitewater 9-0 1199 3 4. Wheaton (Ill.) 9-0 1113 4 5. Muhlenberg 9-0 1080 5 6. North Central 8-1 991 6 7. Salisbury 8-0 935 8 8. John Carroll 8-1 883 9 9. Delaware Valley 8-1 822 10 10. Bethel 8-1 815 11 11. St. John’s 8-1 803 12 12. Wesley 8-1 690 13 13. Hardin-Simmons 7-2 621 14 14. Chapman 8-0 540 16 15. Case Western Reserve 9-0 536 15 16. Union (NY) 9-0 485 17 17. Linfield 7-1 438 18 18. Susquehanna 8-1 376 t19 19. Wartburg 8-1 350 7 20. Berry 8-1 310 21 21. St. Thomas 7-2 305 22 22. Bridgewater 9-0 256 23 23. Redlands 8-1 196 24 24. Central 8-1 153 NR 25. Brockport 8-1 145 25

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 78; Cortland, 67; Wisconsin-Platteville, 55; Wisconsin-La Crosse, 27; Hope, 21; Texas Lutheran, 17; Hanover, 16; Middlebury, 15; Martin Luther, 8; Whitworth, 5; Heidelberg, 2; Hobart, 1; Trinity (TX), 1; Western New England, 1.

