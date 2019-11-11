AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

|Records through Nov. 9
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (37)
|9-0
|1282
|1
|2. Mount Union (15)
|9-0
|1262
|2
|3. Wisconsin-Whitewater
|9-0
|1199
|3
|4. Wheaton (Ill.)
|9-0
|1113
|4
|5. Muhlenberg
|9-0
|1080
|5
|6. North Central
|8-1
|991
|6
|7. Salisbury
|8-0
|935
|8
|8. John Carroll
|8-1
|883
|9
|9. Delaware Valley
|8-1
|822
|10
|10. Bethel
|8-1
|815
|11
|11. St. John’s
|8-1
|803
|12
|12. Wesley
|8-1
|690
|13
|13. Hardin-Simmons
|7-2
|621
|14
|14. Chapman
|8-0
|540
|16
|15. Case Western Reserve
|9-0
|536
|15
|16. Union (NY)
|9-0
|485
|17
|17. Linfield
|7-1
|438
|18
|18. Susquehanna
|8-1
|376
|t19
|19. Wartburg
|8-1
|350
|7
|20. Berry
|8-1
|310
|21
|21. St. Thomas
|7-2
|305
|22
|22. Bridgewater
|9-0
|256
|23
|23. Redlands
|8-1
|196
|24
|24. Central
|8-1
|153
|NR
|25. Brockport
|8-1
|145
|25
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 78; Cortland, 67; Wisconsin-Platteville, 55; Wisconsin-La Crosse, 27; Hope, 21; Texas Lutheran, 17; Hanover, 16; Middlebury, 15; Martin Luther, 8; Whitworth, 5; Heidelberg, 2; Hobart, 1; Trinity (TX), 1; Western New England, 1.
