AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

November 11, 2019 2:45 pm
 
Records through Nov. 9
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (37) 9-0 1282 1
2. Mount Union (15) 9-0 1262 2
3. Wisconsin-Whitewater 9-0 1199 3
4. Wheaton (Ill.) 9-0 1113 4
5. Muhlenberg 9-0 1080 5
6. North Central 8-1 991 6
7. Salisbury 8-0 935 8
8. John Carroll 8-1 883 9
9. Delaware Valley 8-1 822 10
10. Bethel 8-1 815 11
11. St. John’s 8-1 803 12
12. Wesley 8-1 690 13
13. Hardin-Simmons 7-2 621 14
14. Chapman 8-0 540 16
15. Case Western Reserve 9-0 536 15
16. Union (NY) 9-0 485 17
17. Linfield 7-1 438 18
18. Susquehanna 8-1 376 t19
19. Wartburg 8-1 350 7
20. Berry 8-1 310 21
21. St. Thomas 7-2 305 22
22. Bridgewater 9-0 256 23
23. Redlands 8-1 196 24
24. Central 8-1 153 NR
25. Brockport 8-1 145 25

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 78; Cortland, 67; Wisconsin-Platteville, 55; Wisconsin-La Crosse, 27; Hope, 21; Texas Lutheran, 17; Hanover, 16; Middlebury, 15; Martin Luther, 8; Whitworth, 5; Heidelberg, 2; Hobart, 1; Trinity (TX), 1; Western New England, 1.

