After 103-0 rout in SD playoff game, mercy rule considered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota high school playoff football game that ended with the undefeated Pierre Governors walloping the winless Spearfish Spartans 103-0 have some people, including a state lawmaker, calling for a mercy rule.

Pierre led 42-0 after the first quarter, 75-0 at halftime and 96-0 after the third quarter. The Argus Leader reports that Pierre rested its starters early and played their fourth-string lineup for a good chunk of Thursday’s Class 11AA quarterfinal game.

State Rep. Fred Deutsch, of Florence, says people have asked him for legislation to fix the problem.

The mercy rule calls for a running clock when games get out of hand. It’s used in some South Dakota divisions, but not Class 11AA.

South Dakota High School Activities Association officials say they will recommend it again and look at the classification process.

