The Associated Press
 
Agau propels Fresno State past CS San Bernardino 92-47

November 17, 2019 7:36 pm
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Aguir Agau came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Fresno State rolled to a 92-47 victory over Division II-member Cal State San Bernardino on Sunday.

Agau added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2). Orlando Robinson pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mustafa Lawrence finished with 13 points and five assists, while Niven Hart scored 10.

Andres Villa topped the Coyotes with 11 points.

Fresno State shot 50% from the floor, 41% from 3-point range, but made just 18 of 35 free throws (51%). The Coyotes shot just 29% overall and 12.5% (2 of 16) from distance.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

