Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Agnew scores 34, Creighton women upset No. 23 West Virginia

November 28, 2019 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers, Tatum Rembao had 19 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, and Creighton beat No. 23 West Virginia 82-75 on Thursday in the Cancun Challenge.

Agnew scored 23 points in the first half to help Creighton take a 43-41 lead at the break, and she finished 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. She entered averaging 18.2 points per game with scoring games of 23, 25 and 26 points.

Olivia Elger added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Creighton (5-1). Jim Flanery, during his 18 years at the helm for the Bluejays, is now 8-33 against the Top-25 teams. The Bluejays will face Temple on Friday.

Tynice Martin led West Virginia (4-1) with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kirsten Deans scored 14 points and Kysre Gondrezick had 12. The Mountaineers play New Mexico on Friday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

