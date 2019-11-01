All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 10 8 1 0 1 17 28 20 Providence 11 6 3 0 2 14 36 30 Springfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 24 Hershey 9 4 3 1 1 10 27 24 Lehigh Valley 7 3 1 1 2 9 19 18 Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 30 WB/Scranton 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 34 Bridgeport 9 1 5 2 1 5 17 35 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 8 8 0 0 0 16 39 14 Toronto 8 6 0 2 0 14 28 18 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 34 34 Cleveland 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 24 Laval 11 5 5 1 0 11 28 30 Syracuse 7 3 2 2 0 8 25 30 Binghamton 11 3 6 2 0 8 27 38 Belleville 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 32 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 9 6 1 1 1 14 30 24 Chicago 10 6 3 1 0 13 26 23 Grand Rapids 9 5 2 1 1 12 32 27 San Antonio 9 4 2 2 1 11 27 27 Milwaukee 9 4 2 1 2 11 24 23 Texas 10 3 5 0 2 8 25 33 Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 28 Manitoba 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 30 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 23 Ontario 8 6 1 1 0 13 29 21 Tucson 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 19 San Jose 7 4 3 0 0 8 22 18 Colorado 7 4 3 0 0 8 18 22 Bakersfield 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 29 San Diego 6 0 6 0 0 0 10 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockford 6, San Antonio 2

Chicago 3, Tucson 0

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

