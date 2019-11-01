Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 1, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 11 8 1 0 2 18 29 22
Providence 12 7 3 0 2 16 38 30
Springfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 25
WB/Scranton 10 5 4 1 0 11 30 37
Lehigh Valley 8 3 1 1 3 10 22 22
Hershey 10 4 4 1 1 10 28 32
Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 30
Bridgeport 10 1 6 2 1 5 18 40
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 9 8 1 0 0 16 39 16
Toronto 9 7 0 2 0 16 35 22
Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 34 34
Cleveland 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 24
Laval 12 6 5 1 0 13 30 31
Syracuse 8 4 2 2 0 10 30 31
Binghamton 11 3 6 2 0 8 27 38
Belleville 9 3 6 0 0 6 26 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 10 7 1 1 1 16 31 24
Chicago 10 6 3 1 0 13 26 23
Grand Rapids 9 5 2 1 1 12 32 27
San Antonio 9 4 2 2 1 11 27 27
Milwaukee 10 4 3 1 2 11 24 24
Texas 10 3 5 0 2 8 25 33
Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 28
Manitoba 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 30
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 23
Ontario 8 6 1 1 0 13 29 21
Tucson 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 19
San Jose 7 4 3 0 0 8 22 18
Colorado 7 4 3 0 0 8 18 22
Bakersfield 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 29
San Diego 6 0 6 0 0 0 10 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockford 6, San Antonio 2

Chicago 3, Tucson 0

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Providence 2, Utica 0

Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 7, Belleville 4

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

Springfield 8, Hershey 1

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, SO

Laval 2, Hartford 1, SO

Iowa 1, Milwaukee 0

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

