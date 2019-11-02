|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|11
|8
|1
|0
|2
|18
|29
|22
|Providence
|12
|7
|3
|0
|2
|16
|38
|30
|Springfield
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|40
|25
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|4
|1
|1
|3
|12
|25
|24
|WB/Scranton
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|30
|37
|Hershey
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|28
|32
|Charlotte
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|28
|30
|Bridgeport
|11
|1
|7
|2
|1
|5
|20
|43
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|7
|0
|2
|1
|17
|40
|28
|Utica
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|39
|16
|Laval
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|36
|36
|Rochester
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|34
|34
|Cleveland
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|34
|24
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|30
|31
|Binghamton
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|27
|38
|Belleville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|39
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|10
|7
|1
|1
|1
|16
|31
|24
|San Antonio
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|31
|29
|Chicago
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|26
|23
|Grand Rapids
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|35
|32
|Milwaukee
|10
|4
|3
|1
|2
|11
|24
|24
|Texas
|11
|3
|6
|0
|2
|8
|27
|37
|Rockford
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|28
|Manitoba
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|20
|33
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|15
|36
|25
|Ontario
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|31
|24
|Tucson
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|26
|19
|San Jose
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|24
|21
|Bakersfield
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|26
|31
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|27
|San Diego
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|15
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 2, Charlotte 1, OT
Providence 2, Utica 0
Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 1
Toronto 7, Belleville 4
Rochester 4, Binghamton 2
Springfield 8, Hershey 1
WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, SO
Laval 2, Hartford 1, SO
Iowa 1, Milwaukee 0
San Antonio 4, Texas 2
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2, OT
San Diego 5, Colorado 4
Stockton 3, San Jose 2, SO
Laval 6, Toronto 5, SO
Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 3
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Toronto at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
