All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 12 8 1 0 3 19 33 27 Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35 Springfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 25 Lehigh Valley 9 4 1 1 3 12 25 24 Hershey 11 5 4 1 1 12 33 35 WB/Scranton 10 5 4 1 0 11 30 37 Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 28 30 Bridgeport 11 1 7 2 1 5 20 43 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 0 2 1 17 40 28 Utica 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 22 Rochester 12 7 3 1 1 16 40 34 Laval 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 36 Cleveland 10 6 3 0 1 13 34 24 Syracuse 9 5 2 2 0 12 33 33 Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 43 Binghamton 12 3 7 2 0 8 29 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 11 7 1 2 1 17 33 27 San Antonio 10 5 2 2 1 13 31 29 Milwaukee 11 5 3 1 2 13 29 26 Chicago 11 6 4 1 0 13 28 28 Grand Rapids 10 5 3 1 1 12 35 32 Rockford 9 4 5 0 0 8 21 30 Texas 11 3 6 0 2 8 27 37 Manitoba 9 2 7 0 0 4 20 33 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 9 7 1 0 1 15 36 25 Ontario 9 6 1 2 0 14 31 24 Tucson 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 19 San Jose 8 4 3 0 1 9 24 21 Bakersfield 10 4 5 1 0 9 26 31 Colorado 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 27 San Diego 7 1 6 0 0 2 15 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Providence 2, Utica 0

Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 7, Belleville 4

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

Springfield 8, Hershey 1

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, SO

Laval 2, Hartford 1, SO

Iowa 1, Milwaukee 0

San Antonio 4, Texas 2

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2, OT

San Diego 5, Colorado 4

Stockton 3, San Jose 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Laval 6, Toronto 5, SO

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 3

Belleville 5, Hartford 4, SO

Hershey 5, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2

Rochester 6, Utica 0

Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT

Syracuse 3, Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

