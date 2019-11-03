Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

November 3, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 12 8 1 0 3 19 33 27
Springfield 12 8 4 0 0 16 44 28
Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35
Lehigh Valley 9 4 1 1 3 12 25 24
Hershey 11 5 4 1 1 12 33 35
WB/Scranton 11 5 4 1 1 12 33 41
Charlotte 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 35
Bridgeport 11 1 7 2 1 5 20 43
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 7 0 2 1 17 40 28
Utica 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 22
Rochester 12 7 3 1 1 16 40 34
Cleveland 11 7 3 0 1 15 39 25
Laval 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 36
Syracuse 9 5 2 2 0 12 33 33
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 43
Binghamton 12 3 7 2 0 8 29 41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 11 7 1 2 1 17 33 27
San Antonio 11 6 2 2 1 15 39 31
Milwaukee 11 5 3 1 2 13 29 26
Chicago 11 6 4 1 0 13 28 28
Grand Rapids 10 5 3 1 1 12 35 32
Rockford 9 4 5 0 0 8 21 30
Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45
Manitoba 9 2 7 0 0 4 20 33
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 10 7 1 1 1 16 39 29
Tucson 10 7 3 0 0 14 30 22
Ontario 10 6 2 2 0 14 32 28
Bakersfield 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 32
San Jose 8 4 3 0 1 9 24 21
Colorado 9 4 5 0 0 8 24 32
San Diego 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 1, Milwaukee 0

San Antonio 4, Texas 2

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2, OT

San Diego 5, Colorado 4

Stockton 3, San Jose 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Laval 6, Toronto 5, SO

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 3

Belleville 5, Hartford 4, SO

Hershey 5, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2

Rochester 6, Utica 0

Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT

Syracuse 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

San Antonio 8, Texas 2

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 1

Tucson 4, Stockton 3, OT

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 9

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

