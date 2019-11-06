All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 12 8 1 0 3 19 33 27 Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35 Springfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 29 Hershey 12 6 4 1 1 14 37 37 Lehigh Valley 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 28 WB/Scranton 11 5 4 1 1 12 33 41 Charlotte 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 35 Bridgeport 13 3 7 2 1 9 25 46 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 0 2 1 17 40 28 Utica 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 22 Rochester 12 7 3 1 1 16 40 34 Cleveland 11 7 3 0 1 15 39 25 Laval 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 36 Syracuse 10 5 3 2 0 12 35 37 Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 43 Binghamton 12 3 7 2 0 8 29 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 11 7 1 2 1 17 33 27 San Antonio 11 6 2 2 1 15 39 31 Milwaukee 11 5 3 1 2 13 29 26 Chicago 12 6 5 1 0 13 32 35 Grand Rapids 11 5 4 1 1 12 39 39 Rockford 10 5 5 0 0 10 28 34 Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45 Manitoba 10 3 7 0 0 6 27 37 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 10 7 1 1 1 16 39 29 Tucson 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 25 Ontario 11 6 3 2 0 14 32 32 Bakersfield 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 32 Colorado 10 5 5 0 0 10 28 32 San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26 San Diego 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 8, Texas 2

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 1

Advertisement

Tucson 4, Stockton 3, OT

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Manitoba 7, Grand Rapids 4

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Hershey 4, Syracuse 2

Rockford 7, Chicago 4

Tucson 5, San Jose 3

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 4, Ontario 0

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 1, Springfield 0

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.