|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|12
|8
|1
|0
|3
|19
|33
|27
|Providence
|13
|7
|4
|0
|2
|16
|41
|35
|Springfield
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|29
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|5
|2
|1
|3
|14
|32
|30
|Hershey
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|37
|37
|WB/Scranton
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|35
|45
|Charlotte
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|29
|35
|Bridgeport
|13
|3
|7
|2
|1
|9
|25
|46
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|11
|7
|1
|2
|1
|17
|41
|31
|Cleveland
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|44
|28
|Utica
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|26
|Rochester
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|40
|34
|Laval
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|36
|36
|Syracuse
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|35
|37
|Binghamton
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|33
|43
|Belleville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|43
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|12
|7
|2
|2
|1
|17
|33
|30
|San Antonio
|11
|6
|2
|2
|1
|15
|39
|31
|Milwaukee
|12
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|35
|30
|Chicago
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|35
|35
|Rockford
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|31
|35
|Grand Rapids
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|42
|44
|Texas
|12
|3
|7
|0
|2
|8
|29
|45
|Manitoba
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|31
|43
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|10
|7
|1
|1
|1
|16
|39
|29
|Tucson
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|35
|25
|Ontario
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|36
|32
|Bakersfield
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|30
|32
|Colorado
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|36
|San Jose
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|27
|26
|San Diego
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|20
|32
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Binghamton 4, Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Ontario 4, Colorado 0
Chicago 3, Iowa 0
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
